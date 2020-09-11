Friday, September 11, 2020
Giveaway: Ghost in the Shell (1995) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
Ghost in the Shell (1995) 4k Blu-ray

Released just this week! We’re giving away a copy of Ghost in the Shell (1995) on Ultra HD Blu-ray! This is the first time Ghost in the Shell has been made available in 4k and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.


Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020, at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules

