HBO’s Mini-Series Chernobyl Gets 4k Blu-ray Upgrade

HBO’s powerful mini-series Chernobyl has been given a 4k upgrade and will release to Ultra HD Blu-ray on Dec. 1, 2020. This will be the best video quality the 5-episode series has ever been available, as most TV broadcasts only offered 1080i or at most streaming in 1080p through

The Blu-ray and DVD editions of Chernobyl released just about a year ago in Oct., 2019.

At target, the 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from HBO Home Video is selling for $36.99. We expect Amazon and Best Buy to list the title very soon.

We’re not sure if any digital services will offer the series in 4k following the release of the Ultra HD discs.

Chernobyl was created by Craig Mazin and stars Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgård. The show is based on the catastrophic event of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion in April 1986.