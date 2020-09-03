‘No Time To Die’ Official 2nd Trailer Released

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MGM & Universal Pictures have released the second official full-length trailer for No Time To Die. releasing to theaters on Nov. 20, 2020. The new 2-minute, 39-second video reveals a lot more about the upcoming film, perhaps too much, but nevertheless teases with some unexpected stunts and scenes that are sure to make the film a box office smash (pending the coronavirus outbreak).

No Time To Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, , Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw.

The 25th James Bond franchise film was supposed to relelase on April 8 2020, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic was delayed until November. Other films, such Top Gun Maverick, Wonder Woman 1984, and A Quiet Place Part 2 have also been postponed.