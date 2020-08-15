What Channels Can You Get on YouTube TV?



Google’s YouTube TV streaming service first launched in 2017 and competes with companies like AT&T, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. The service was first only available in 5 markets but has since grown to over 100 cities and locations nationwide.

With over 85 channels to choose from, YouTube TV provides unlimited DVR storage and holds recordings for up to 9 months. It’s available to watch on PCs (via web browsers), phones & tablets, media players including Roku and Apple TV, Xbox consoles, Android TV and some Samsung and LG TVs. Here’s a list of devices that support YouTube TV.

YouTube TV has recently increased the monthly price to $64.99 per month. This increase came after the addition of ViacomCBS channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Add-on channels are available for additional fee such as HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, Cinemax, AMC Premiere, CuriosityStream and Acorn TV.

Local channels streaming live include ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW. The rest are national channels like AMC, Cartoon Network, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel among list of about channels below. You can sort the list by clicking on the header.

YouTube TV List of Channels

Channel Category New ABC LOCAL CBS LOCAL The CW LOCAL FOX LOCAL NBC LOCAL PBS LOCAL MYNetworkTV LOCAL ESPNU SPORTS MLB Network SPORTS LA Football Club SPORTS NBATV SPORTS Seatlle Sounders FC SPORTS Orlando City Soccer Club SPORTS Olympic Channel SPORTS NECN SPORTS Big Ten Network SPORTS CBS Sports Network SPORTS ESPN SPORTS ESPN2 SPORTS ESPNews SPORTS Fox Sports SPORTS FS1 SPORTS FS2 SPORTS Golf Channel SPORTS MotorTrend SPORTS NBC Sports SPORTS NBC Sports Network SPORTS NBC Universo SPORTS NESN SPORTS SNY SPORTS SEC Network SPORTS Tennis Channel SPORTS YES Network SPORTS AMC LIFESTYLE Animal Planet LIFESTYLE BET LIFESTYLE New BET Her LIFESTYLE Coming Soon Bravo LIFESTYLE CMT LIFESTYLE New Comet LIFESTYLE Comedy Central LIFESTYLE New Discovery LIFESTYLE E! LIFESTYLE Food Network LIFESTYLE FX LIFESTYLE FXM LIFESTYLE FXX LIFESTYLE HGTV LIFESTYLE HLN LIFESTYLE ID LIFESTYLE IFC LIFESTYLE MTV LIFESTYLE New MTV2 LIFESTYLE Coming Soon MTV Classic LIFESTYLE Coming Soon Nat Geo LIFESTYLE Nat Geo Wild LIFESTYLE OWN LIFESTYLE Oxygen LIFESTYLE Paramount Network LIFESTYLE New POP LIFESTYLE Smithsonian Channel LIFESTYLE Start TV LIFESTYLE SundanceTV LIFESTYLE SyFy LIFESTYLE Tastemade LIFESTYLE TBS LIFESTYLE TCM LIFESTYLE TLC LIFESTYLE TNT LIFESTYLE Travel Channel LIFESTYLE TruTV LIFESTYLE Turner Classic Movies LIFESTYLE TV Land LIFESTYLE New USA LIFESTYLE VH1 LIFESTYLE New WE tv LIFESTYLE Cheddar News NEWS BBC World News NEWS Cheddar NEWS CNBC NEWS CNBC World NEWS CNN NEWS Fox Business NEWS Fox News NEWS Local Now NEWS HLN NEWS MSNBC NEWS Newsy NEWS ABC News Live NEWS BBC America NEWS TYT Network NEWS Cartoon Network FAMILY Disney Channel FAMILY Disney Junior FAMILY Disney XD FAMILY FreeForm FAMILY Nick Jr. FAMILY Coming Soon NickToons FAMILY Coming Soon Nickelodeon FAMILY New TeenNick FAMILY Coming Soon Universal Kids FAMILY Universo SPANISH Telemundo SPANISH Acorn TV ADD-ONS AMC Premiere $5 (per mo.) ADD-ONS Cinemax ADD-ONS Curiosity Stream $3 (per mo.) ADD-ONS EPIX $6 (per mo.) ADD-ONS Fox Soccer Plus $15 (per mo.) ADD-ONS HBO ADD-ONS HBO Max ADD-ONS Showtime $11 (per mo.) ADD-ONS Shudder $5 (per mo.) ADD-ONS Starz! $9 (per mo.) ADD-ONS Sundance Now $7 (per mo.) ADD-ONS UMC ADD-ONS Court TV OTHERS MLB Game of the Week OTHERS NBA League Pass OTHERS YouTube Originals OTHERS YouTube TV OTHERS