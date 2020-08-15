What Channels Can You Get on YouTube TV?

Google’s YouTube TV streaming service first launched in 2017 and competes with companies like AT&T, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. The service was first only available in 5 markets but has since grown to over 100 cities and locations nationwide.

With over 85 channels to choose from, YouTube TV provides unlimited DVR storage and holds recordings for up to 9 months. It’s available to watch on PCs (via web browsers), phones & tablets, media players including Roku and Apple TV, Xbox consoles, Android TV and some Samsung and LG TVs. Here’s a list of devices that support YouTube TV.

YouTube TV has recently increased the monthly price to $64.99 per month. This increase came after the addition of ViacomCBS channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Add-on channels are available for additional fee such as HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, Cinemax, AMC Premiere, CuriosityStream and Acorn TV.

Local channels streaming live include ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW. The rest are national channels like AMC, Cartoon Network, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel among list of about channels below. You can sort the list by clicking on the header.

YouTube TV List of Channels

Channel Category New
ABC LOCAL
CBS LOCAL
The CW LOCAL
FOX LOCAL
NBC LOCAL
PBS LOCAL
MYNetworkTV LOCAL
ESPNU SPORTS
MLB Network SPORTS
LA Football Club SPORTS
NBATV SPORTS
Seatlle Sounders FC SPORTS
Orlando City Soccer Club SPORTS
Olympic Channel SPORTS
NECN SPORTS
Big Ten Network SPORTS
CBS Sports Network SPORTS
ESPN SPORTS
ESPN2 SPORTS
ESPNews SPORTS
Fox Sports SPORTS
FS1 SPORTS
FS2 SPORTS
Golf Channel SPORTS
MotorTrend SPORTS
NBC Sports SPORTS
NBC Sports Network SPORTS
NBC Universo SPORTS
NESN SPORTS
SNY SPORTS
SEC Network SPORTS
Tennis Channel SPORTS
YES Network SPORTS
AMC LIFESTYLE
Animal Planet LIFESTYLE
BET LIFESTYLE New
BET Her LIFESTYLE Coming Soon
Bravo LIFESTYLE
CMT LIFESTYLE New
Comet LIFESTYLE
Comedy Central LIFESTYLE New
Discovery LIFESTYLE
E! LIFESTYLE
Food Network LIFESTYLE
FX LIFESTYLE
FXM LIFESTYLE
FXX LIFESTYLE
HGTV LIFESTYLE
HLN LIFESTYLE
ID LIFESTYLE
IFC LIFESTYLE
MTV LIFESTYLE New
MTV2 LIFESTYLE Coming Soon
MTV Classic LIFESTYLE Coming Soon
Nat Geo LIFESTYLE
Nat Geo Wild LIFESTYLE
OWN LIFESTYLE
Oxygen LIFESTYLE
Paramount Network LIFESTYLE New
POP LIFESTYLE
Smithsonian Channel LIFESTYLE
Start TV LIFESTYLE
SundanceTV LIFESTYLE
SyFy LIFESTYLE
Tastemade LIFESTYLE
TBS LIFESTYLE
TCM LIFESTYLE
TLC LIFESTYLE
TNT LIFESTYLE
Travel Channel LIFESTYLE
TruTV LIFESTYLE
Turner Classic Movies LIFESTYLE
TV Land LIFESTYLE New
USA LIFESTYLE
VH1 LIFESTYLE New
WE tv LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News NEWS
BBC World News NEWS
Cheddar NEWS
CNBC NEWS
CNBC World NEWS
CNN NEWS
Fox Business NEWS
Fox News NEWS
Local Now NEWS
HLN NEWS
MSNBC NEWS
Newsy NEWS
ABC News Live NEWS
BBC America NEWS
TYT Network NEWS
Cartoon Network FAMILY
Disney Channel FAMILY
Disney Junior FAMILY
Disney XD FAMILY
FreeForm FAMILY
Nick Jr. FAMILY Coming Soon
NickToons FAMILY Coming Soon
Nickelodeon FAMILY New
TeenNick FAMILY Coming Soon
Universal Kids FAMILY
Universo SPANISH
Telemundo SPANISH
Acorn TV ADD-ONS
AMC Premiere $5 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
Cinemax ADD-ONS
Curiosity Stream $3 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
EPIX $6 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
Fox Soccer Plus $15 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
HBO ADD-ONS
HBO Max ADD-ONS
Showtime $11 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
Shudder $5 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
Starz! $9 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
Sundance Now $7 (per mo.) ADD-ONS
UMC ADD-ONS
Court TV OTHERS
MLB Game of the Week OTHERS
NBA League Pass OTHERS
YouTube Originals OTHERS
YouTube TV OTHERS

