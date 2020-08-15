What Channels Can You Get on YouTube TV?

Google’s YouTube TV streaming service first launched in 2017 and competes with companies like AT&T, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. The service was first only available in 5 markets but has since grown to over 100 cities and locations nationwide.
With over 85 channels to choose from, YouTube TV provides unlimited DVR storage and holds recordings for up to 9 months. It’s available to watch on PCs (via web browsers), phones & tablets, media players including Roku and Apple TV, Xbox consoles, Android TV and some Samsung and LG TVs. Here’s a list of devices that support YouTube TV.
YouTube TV has recently increased the monthly price to $64.99 per month. This increase came after the addition of ViacomCBS channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Add-on channels are available for additional fee such as HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, Cinemax, AMC Premiere, CuriosityStream and Acorn TV.
Local channels streaming live include ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW. The rest are national channels like AMC, Cartoon Network, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel among list of about channels below. You can sort the list by clicking on the header.
YouTube TV List of Channels
|Channel
|Category
|New
|ABC
|LOCAL
|CBS
|LOCAL
|The CW
|LOCAL
|FOX
|LOCAL
|NBC
|LOCAL
|PBS
|LOCAL
|MYNetworkTV
|LOCAL
|ESPNU
|SPORTS
|MLB Network
|SPORTS
|LA Football Club
|SPORTS
|NBATV
|SPORTS
|Seatlle Sounders FC
|SPORTS
|Orlando City Soccer Club
|SPORTS
|Olympic Channel
|SPORTS
|NECN
|SPORTS
|Big Ten Network
|SPORTS
|CBS Sports Network
|SPORTS
|ESPN
|SPORTS
|ESPN2
|SPORTS
|ESPNews
|SPORTS
|Fox Sports
|SPORTS
|FS1
|SPORTS
|FS2
|SPORTS
|Golf Channel
|SPORTS
|MotorTrend
|SPORTS
|NBC Sports
|SPORTS
|NBC Sports Network
|SPORTS
|NBC Universo
|SPORTS
|NESN
|SPORTS
|SNY
|SPORTS
|SEC Network
|SPORTS
|Tennis Channel
|SPORTS
|YES Network
|SPORTS
|AMC
|LIFESTYLE
|Animal Planet
|LIFESTYLE
|BET
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|BET Her
|LIFESTYLE
|Coming Soon
|Bravo
|LIFESTYLE
|CMT
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|Comet
|LIFESTYLE
|Comedy Central
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|Discovery
|LIFESTYLE
|E!
|LIFESTYLE
|Food Network
|LIFESTYLE
|FX
|LIFESTYLE
|FXM
|LIFESTYLE
|FXX
|LIFESTYLE
|HGTV
|LIFESTYLE
|HLN
|LIFESTYLE
|ID
|LIFESTYLE
|IFC
|LIFESTYLE
|MTV
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|MTV2
|LIFESTYLE
|Coming Soon
|MTV Classic
|LIFESTYLE
|Coming Soon
|Nat Geo
|LIFESTYLE
|Nat Geo Wild
|LIFESTYLE
|OWN
|LIFESTYLE
|Oxygen
|LIFESTYLE
|Paramount Network
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|POP
|LIFESTYLE
|Smithsonian Channel
|LIFESTYLE
|Start TV
|LIFESTYLE
|SundanceTV
|LIFESTYLE
|SyFy
|LIFESTYLE
|Tastemade
|LIFESTYLE
|TBS
|LIFESTYLE
|TCM
|LIFESTYLE
|TLC
|LIFESTYLE
|TNT
|LIFESTYLE
|Travel Channel
|LIFESTYLE
|TruTV
|LIFESTYLE
|Turner Classic Movies
|LIFESTYLE
|TV Land
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|USA
|LIFESTYLE
|VH1
|LIFESTYLE
|New
|WE tv
|LIFESTYLE
|Cheddar News
|NEWS
|BBC World News
|NEWS
|Cheddar
|NEWS
|CNBC
|NEWS
|CNBC World
|NEWS
|CNN
|NEWS
|Fox Business
|NEWS
|Fox News
|NEWS
|Local Now
|NEWS
|HLN
|NEWS
|MSNBC
|NEWS
|Newsy
|NEWS
|ABC News Live
|NEWS
|BBC America
|NEWS
|TYT Network
|NEWS
|Cartoon Network
|FAMILY
|Disney Channel
|FAMILY
|Disney Junior
|FAMILY
|Disney XD
|FAMILY
|FreeForm
|FAMILY
|Nick Jr.
|FAMILY
|Coming Soon
|NickToons
|FAMILY
|Coming Soon
|Nickelodeon
|FAMILY
|New
|TeenNick
|FAMILY
|Coming Soon
|Universal Kids
|FAMILY
|Universo
|SPANISH
|Telemundo
|SPANISH
|Acorn TV
|ADD-ONS
|AMC Premiere $5 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|Cinemax
|ADD-ONS
|Curiosity Stream $3 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|EPIX $6 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|Fox Soccer Plus $15 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|HBO
|ADD-ONS
|HBO Max
|ADD-ONS
|Showtime $11 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|Shudder $5 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|Starz! $9 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|Sundance Now $7 (per mo.)
|ADD-ONS
|UMC
|ADD-ONS
|Court TV
|OTHERS
|MLB Game of the Week
|OTHERS
|NBA League Pass
|OTHERS
|YouTube Originals
|OTHERS
|YouTube TV
|OTHERS
