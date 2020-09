German neo-noir television series Babylon Berlin is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 27, 2020. The 4-disc sets from Kino Lorber include all 16 episodes from the two seasons along with behind-the-scenes footage, a making-of documentary, and season trailers. Babylon Berlin Seasons 1 & 2 is priced $34.99 (List: $48.95) on Blu-ray and $39.95 on DVD. Buy on Amazon