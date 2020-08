Extraction (2020) is a great action film that only has a few breaks during which time to nuke another bag of popcorn. The filming is incredible, and audio mix full of nuances that sound best on a surround system or through a good pair of headphones. Chris Hemsworth is surprisingly vulnerable, even while his character is about as macho as one mercenary can get. Would you watch this Netflix Original film twice? Yeah, but probably only for the action scenes. Read the full review of Extraction.

