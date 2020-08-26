The Twilight Saga Films Leaving Amazon Prime Video

Now you know what to do this weekend! The five Twilight Saga films will be leaving Amazon Prime Video on Monday, August 31. The series, based on the books by Stephenie Meye, has grossed over $3.3B worldwide.

On Amazon Prime, all of the Twilight films stream in 4k Ultra HD with HDR High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 5.1 Digital Audio. Each film also features X-Ray and Closed Captions. Learn How To Stream Amazon Prime in 4k HDR.

The series is made up of Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Use the links to each title for the 4k UHD version on Prime Video.

Other films leaving Prime Video on Aug. 31 include The Tourist and Pineapple Express. See all movies available in 4k Ultra HD on Prime Video.



