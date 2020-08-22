Giveaway – The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray

In celebration of the new Flash film highlighted at #DCFanDome we’re giving away a copy of The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season on Blu-ray Disc! The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes a code to redeem Digital Copies as well as plenty of extras such as deleted scenes, interviews, and gag reel. Contest ends Saturday, August 29, 2020, at midnight PT.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

We're giving away a copy of The Flash Season 5 on Blu-ray! Just Follow Us & Retweet to enter! One random winner selected. US residents only. Ends Sat. Aug. 29, 2020. Details: https://t.co/pG3fdq2UUp#Giveaway #Giveaways #DCFanDome #TheFlash #DC pic.twitter.com/pZbrsZLTBw — HD Report (@hdreport) August 22, 2020

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Full Giveaway Rules