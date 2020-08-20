Dish Free Previews of 8 HD Channels Through August

dish logo redDish is currently offering a free preview of eight channels through the end of August, 2020. The channels include BBC America, Discovery Family, Discovery, DIY, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nat Geo Wild, Smithsonian Channel, and SundanceTV. All of the channels available during the free preview are broadcast in HD. See a complete list of Dish Network HD Channels.

Dish Free Preview Channels

  • BBC America HD Ch. 135
  • Discovery Family HD Ch. 179
  • Discovery HD Ch. 182
  • DIY HD Ch. 111
  • Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD Ch. 187
  • Nat Geo Wild HD Ch. 190
  • Smithsonian Channel HD Ch. 367
  • SundanceTV HD Ch. 126

