Dish Free Previews of 8 HD Channels Through August

Dish is currently offering a free preview of eight channels through the end of August, 2020. The channels include BBC America, Discovery Family, Discovery, DIY, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nat Geo Wild, Smithsonian Channel, and SundanceTV. All of the channels available during the free preview are broadcast in HD. See a complete list of Dish Network HD Channels.

Dish Free Preview Channels

BBC America HD Ch. 135

Discovery Family HD Ch. 179

Discovery HD Ch. 182

DIY HD Ch. 111

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD Ch. 187

Nat Geo Wild HD Ch. 190

Smithsonian Channel HD Ch. 367

SundanceTV HD Ch. 126