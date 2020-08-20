Dish Free Previews of 8 HD Channels Through August

Dish is currently offering a free preview of eight channels through the end of August, 2020. The channels include BBC America, Discovery Family, Discovery, DIY, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nat Geo Wild, Smithsonian Channel, and SundanceTV. All of the channels available during the free preview are broadcast in HD. See a complete list of Dish Network HD Channels.
Dish Free Preview Channels
- BBC America HD Ch. 135
- Discovery Family HD Ch. 179
- Discovery HD Ch. 182
- DIY HD Ch. 111
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD Ch. 187
- Nat Geo Wild HD Ch. 190
- Smithsonian Channel HD Ch. 367
- SundanceTV HD Ch. 126