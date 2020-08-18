DC Premieres Free Documentary ‘Joker: Put On a Happy Face’

DC & Warner Bros. are offering a free documentary to download titled “Joker: Put On a Happy Face.” The doc includes interviews with filmmakers and industry legends, explores the origin and evolution of The Joker, and asserts the comic-book super villain is the greatest of all time.

Over 40 actors from the history of The Joker make appearances in the film including Michael Uslan, Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Frank Miller, Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Philips, Mark Hamill, Andrea Romano, Stan Lee, Christian Bale, and more.

As of now the film is available on Apple iTunes and Apple TV.

The 35-minute documentary is offered in HD (1080p) or SD (480p) resolution with closed captioning. Downloads are provided in 1080p.