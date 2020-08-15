The Best Looking Shows in 4k & Dolby Vision on Netflix

There are so many Netflix shows in 4k now that we wanted to present a list of some of the best-looking series in Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. Of course, this list is purely subjective. And, we’re not saying all of these shows will suit your interests. But, in terms of production value and image/audio quality here are several series worthy of checking out. New to streaming in 4k? Read How to Watch Ultra HD Movies & TV Shows on Netflix.

Cursed (1 Season)

The first season of Cursed from creators Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler is one of the best looking series on Netflix. The episodes are presented in 4k with Dolby Vision and couldn’t be any sharper on Ultra HD TVs and devices that display High Dynamic Range. And, with Dolby Atmos/7-channel audio the music composition sounds even better on multi-speaker systems with a subwoofer.

Our Planet

You had to know we’d include Our Planet, didn’t you? The British made-for-Netflix series comes from the same team that brought Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and The Blue Planet. Produced in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, every minute of Our Planet is visually spectacular and unforgettable. The limited series is narrated by David Attenborough and is also coded with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Witcher (1 Season)

Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher starring Henry Cavill and Freya Allan translates incredibly well to this Netflix series that premiered in 2019. The dramatic imagery in the show is greatly enhanced with Dolby Vision that adds detail in the prevalent shadow areas. This is a dark show that is best experienced at night with the lights dimmed to avoid any screen reflections. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack is another reason to watch this series.

Peaky Blinders (5 Seasons)

This period drama has a cinematic look that may at first be mistaken for a feature film. But the 5-season series has had an excellent production quality since the first episode. While the first four seasons are only offered in HD, the sixth season added 4k resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to the video stream to bring even greater visual and audio quality.

Lost In Space (2 Seasons)

If you love sci-fi and the otherworldly imagery that comes with the genre, the 2 seasons of Lost In Space are incredibly sharp in 4k and rich with color that’s expanded even further with Dolby Vision. You don’t really even need HDR to appreciate the color palette of this series, but on an HDR TV or mobile device with Dolby Vision there is a noticeable improvement in color range and luminance. The series also features Dolby Atmos audio.

Medici: The Magnificant (3 Seasons)

Available in Ultra HD (no HDR or Atmos), Medici: The Magnificant is a slow-moving dramatic series lead by a cast that includes great performances Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Daniel Sharman (Immortals), Alessandra Mastronardi (To Rome With Love), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings trilogy), and 2x Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs Kramer, Rain Man). The show is also very sharp in 4k, displaying selective rich colors that could almost look like HDR if it were not for its subdued palette.

Marco Polo (2 Seasons)

One of the most expensive Netflix shows to date, Marco Polo was produced with the intention of competing with the high quality production of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The story isn’t nearly as engaging or complex as GOT, but video and audio quality is excellent. Add to the high production quality a great performance by Benedict Wong as Kublai Khan and you’ve got a binge-worthy series.

Tiny Creatures (1 Season)

This documentary series focuses on small wildlife that’s found in different US states. You have to appreciate the camera technology and patience it must have taken to get some of these shots that look incredible in 4k with Dolby Vision. Tiny Creatures is nowhere near the caliber of documentary film making as Planet Earth or Our Planet, but nevertheless allows viewers to see the world through another perspective.