‘Full Metal Jacket’ 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Date & Pre-Orders

One of the more anticipated 4k Blu-ray releases of the year has been Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket (1987), and it’s now available to pre-order from Amazon with an expected release date of Sept. 22, 2020.

The 4k edition follows that of two other Kubrick masterpieces including 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and The Shining (1980), both of which will be included with Full Metal Jacket in the Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection (release date TBD). And, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the recent release of Spartacus (1960) to 4k Blu-ray — a film he disassociated himself from but regardless took home four Oscars.

The new edition of Full Metal Jacket is presented in 4k 2160p with HDR10 and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French. Bonus materials, unfortunately, have been previously released.

Warner Bros.’ 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Full Metal Jacket is priced $37.99 (with Amazon’s Pre-Order Price Guarantee.) Buy on Amazon

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Adam Baldwin, Vincent D’Onfrio, R. Lee Ermey and Critic/Screenwriter Jay Cocks

Featurette Full Metal Jacket – Between Good and Evil

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature





4k Blu-ray SteelBook

A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Full Metal Jacket is also available featuring custom artwork on the cover and a still from the movie on the inside spread. Price: $32.99 Purchase from Best Buy