Frank Miller’s 300 Upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Atmos

We’ll soon get to see fake Spartan abs in 4k resolution! 300, directed by Zack Snyder and based on the graphic novel by Frank Miller, is getting a 4k Blu-ray release on Oct. 6, 2020.

The new 4k disc features 2160p resolution with HDR10 and a new Dolby Atmos/TrueHD soundtrack. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish. The included Blu-ray Disc presents 300 in 1080p with an English Dolby TrueHD soundtrack.

300 was filmed in 35mm but mastered in 2k, so this Ultra HD Blu-ray print is likely upscaled rather than derived from a new negative scan. Regardless, the film in 4k should be extremely sharp in 2160p and rich with color from High Dynamic Range.

It doesn’t look like the UHD BD upgrade offers any new bonus material, as the extras below were previously released with Blu-ray editions. However, the combo disc from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment does include a Blu-ray copy and Digital Copy to redeem through Movies Anywhere partners.

300 is currently priced $27.99 on Amazon (with Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Special Features

Additional Scenes of the Traitorous Hunchback and Giant Warriors

Frank Miller’s Vision Realized on Film

300 Spartanss – Fact or Fiction?

Who Were The Spartans?

Webisodes

Commentary

