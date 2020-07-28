New Movie & TV Show Releases Tuesday, July 28

Happy Tuesday everyone! Here are our top pics of new movie and TV show releases on Blu-ray Disc and Digital.



The 70s TV series Wonder Woman starring Lynda Carter has been completely restored and compiled for Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection on Blu-ray with over 49 hours, 59 episodes, bonus material, and the original pilot movie with commentary from Lynda Carter and Producer Douglas S. Cramer. Buy on Amazon

The Outsider HBO Limited Series from Richard Price and writer Stephen King is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, the 10 episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH and French. Buy on Amazon

Universal’s straight to video title You Should Have Left has received some hype in the last several weeks, maybe in part because it’s one of very few movies from major studios this summer. The psychological thriller stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried and is now available to rent or purchase in digital formats. See on Amazon

The Public Eye (1992) starring Joe Pesci and Barbara Hershey based on the New York photographer Weegee is now on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The edition features new audio commentary from Writer/Director Howard Franklin and Film Historian/Filmmaker Daniel Kremer. Buy on Amazon

And, Stuart Paton’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1916) has been remastered for Blu-ray Disc. The movie, based on the story by Jules Verne, was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The Blu-ray edition from Kino Classics edition also features audio commentary by film historian Anthony Slide. Buy on Amazon

Digital

You Should Have Left

Deep Blue Sea 3

Blu-ray

Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection

The Outsider Limited Series

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (mini series)

Gundala (2019)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1916)

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Raggedy Man (1981)

The Tenant (1976)

The Other Lamb (2019)

An Accidental Studio (2019)

Revenge of the Living Dead Girls

The Public Eye (1992)

The Shakedown (1960)

