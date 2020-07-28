Disney’s Movies Anywhere Launches Watch Together Allowing 9-Person Viewing

Movies Anywhere has launched a new feature called Watch Together that allows synced co-viewing of movies by up to 9 people at the same time via Screen Pass.

Viewers can also communicate with friends using real-time with emojis through the new sharing feature, and doesn’t require a plug-in or second screen. Watch Together is available on mobile devices, web browsers, and most smart TVs running the Movies Anywhere app.

We recently reviewed Screen Pass (the link system that allows MA members to share a movie with other MA members) and found not as many movies as one would hope allow the sharing.

However, with Movies Anywhere using blockbusters like Wonder Woman, Trolls, and The Fate of the Furious to promote Watch Together we hope there will be an expansion of eligible titles.

Movies Anywhere is a free service that allows members to store their digital movies across multiple platforms and stream through apps and web browsers. The service also sells titles through connecting partner retailers.

The Disney service is supported by Disney (Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., as well as most major digital movie services.