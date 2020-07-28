Giveaway: Captain Marvel 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive

We’ve been waiting for a good time to give away this copy of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Now just seems perfect with all the rumors going on about the plot of Captain Marvel II. Will it be a “mini Avengers movie?” Will it include portions of the “Secret Invasion” comic book storyline? In any case, this 2-disc Exclusive Limited Edition from Target includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy, and 40-page filmmaker book.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules