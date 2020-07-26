Read a Review of Spartacus (1960) on 4k Blu-ray

Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60 years since debuting in 1960 and features 12 additional minutes that were cut out of earlier edited versions. Spartacus is available in a standard 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition and Limited Edition 4k SteelBook, both with a 1080p Blu-ray copy and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Without a doubt, Spartacus on 4k Blu-ray is a must-have for your Ultra HD Blu-ray collection with huge improvments in sharpness, color range, and audio now in DTS:X. Read the full review of Spartacus on Ultra HD Blu-ray.





