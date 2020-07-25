Universal Releasing 10-Film Sci-Fi Collection on Blu-ray Disc

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a 10-movie sci-fi collection on Blu-ray, several with 7.1 channel surround sound audio.

The collection includes 12 Monkeys, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Lucy, Oblivion, Pacific Rim Uprising, Pitch Black, Repo Men, Serenity, Seventh Son and Waterworld.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is the only movie to offer Dolby Atmos, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Oblivion, and Seventh Son feature DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. The remaining titles are in 5.1 channel surround sound.

Universal’s 10-Film Sci-Fi Collection on Blu-ray, releasing on Sept. 29, 2020, is currently priced $55.98. (Order on Amazon)



