Cinema Paradiso 4k Blu-ray Release Date Pushed Back

Arrow’s release of Oscar-winner Cinema Paradiso on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has been pushed back to November 24th, an almost two month delay from the original listed release date of September 29th, 2020.

Arrow explained the delay is due to “some additional mastering work being needed” but did not specify which discs or versions of the film required further production.

There is a Director’s Cut of Cinema Paradiso, but only the 124-minute theatrical version has been mastered for the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The 173-minute Director’s Cut, however, is provided on the included 1080p Blu-ray. Find full details on disc specifications and bonus material in this article.

Cinema Paradiso will follow the release of Pitch Black, Arrow’s first title in the Ultra HD Blu-ray format. Unfortunately, neither edition includes a digital copy for when a 4k Blu-ray player isn’t available. But, a second disc with the feature on 1080p Blu-ray is provided.



