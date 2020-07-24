New Disney Plus Movies & Shows Arriving in August, 2020

There are lots of new movies and TV shows arriving on Disney Plus during the month of August, 2020. Among the additions are premieres of several Marvel movies including X-Men (2000) on Aug. 7, Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018) returning on Aug. 24, and Fantastic Four (2005) on Aug. 28. More imporantly, if Disney stays consistent with the audio and video quality of most Marvel movies, it would mean X-Men and Fantastic Four will be presented in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos for the first time digitally. X-Men, by the way, has never been released as a single disc 4k Blu-ray (only in a 3-Movie Collection) and never with Dolby Atmos. But we digress. Here’s the list.

Disney Plus Movies & Shows Arriving in August, 2020

August 7

Disney Family Sundays: Goofy, Pencil Cup (Disney+ Original)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Howard (Disney+ Original Documentary)

Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)

One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)

Pixar In Real Life (Disney+ Original)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)

X-Men

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Ant-Man And The Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Magic Camp (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)

Nature Boom Time (Season 1)

One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)

Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)

Spaced Out (Season 1)

T.O.T.S. (Season 1)

The Greatest Showman

The One And Only Ivan (Disney+ Original)

Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Wild Cats of India (Season 1)

Zombies 2

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty And The Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)

One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)

Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)

One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)

Phineas And Ferb The Movie (Disney+ Original)

Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

