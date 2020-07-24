New Disney Plus Movies & Shows Arriving in August, 2020

There are lots of new movies and TV shows arriving on Disney Plus during the month of August, 2020. Among the additions are premieres of several Marvel movies including X-Men (2000) on Aug. 7, Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018) returning on Aug. 24, and Fantastic Four (2005) on Aug. 28. More imporantly, if Disney stays consistent with the audio and video quality of most Marvel movies, it would mean X-Men and Fantastic Four will be presented in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos for the first time digitally. X-Men, by the way, has never been released as a single disc 4k Blu-ray (only in a 3-Movie Collection) and never with Dolby Atmos. But we digress. Here’s the list.
Disney Plus Movies & Shows Arriving in August, 2020
August 7
- Disney Family Sundays: Goofy, Pencil Cup (Disney+ Original)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Howard (Disney+ Original Documentary)
- Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)
- One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)
- Pixar In Real Life (Disney+ Original)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- The Peanuts Movie
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)
- X-Men
August 14
- Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- Ant-Man And The Wasp
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- Magic Camp (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
- Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)
- Nature Boom Time (Season 1)
- One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)
- Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)
- Spaced Out (Season 1)
- T.O.T.S. (Season 1)
- The Greatest Showman
- The One And Only Ivan (Disney+ Original)
- Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- Wild Cats of India (Season 1)
- Zombies 2
August 21
- Back to the Titanic
- Beauty And The Beast
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)
- One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)
- Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
August 28
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Fantastic Four
- Muppets Now – New Episode (Disney+ Original)
- One Day At Disney (Disney+ Original)
- Phineas And Ferb The Movie (Disney+ Original)
- Weird But True (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
