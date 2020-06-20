What Happened to NFL Network & NFL RedZone on Dish?

NFL Network and NFL RedZone have been dropped from Dish Network and Dish-owned Sling TV. The channels were officially removed as of 9 pm ET, Thursday, June 18th.

Via NFL press release, “As of 9 pm ET NFL Network and NFL RedZone are no longer available to DISH and Sling TV subscribers. While NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors, DISH has not agreed.​”

In response, Dish said in a statement “We are working with the NFL to continue carrying their channels. Our goal is to reach a fair agreement, bringing NFL channels back before the season begins so that fans don’t miss any live sports action.”