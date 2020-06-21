The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix: June Edition

From new original Netflix series Dead to Me and Space Force, to films like Angel Has Fallen and Uncut Gems, Netflix is constantly adding new 4k content to their streaming library. We’ve been keeping a list of all Netflix movies and shows in Ultra HD since day one, and many of the newer titles feature Dolby Vision that expands the color depth on TVs that support HDR. With some titles you can even find Dolby Atmos audio that adds immersive sound effects including overhead. Both video/audio specifications add another layer of home viewing enjoyment on supporting TVs and devices. Here’s a list of the newest movies, series and specials on Netflix.

The Newest 4k Shows & Movies on Netflix: June, 2020

Series

Dead to Me (2 Seasons) 4k 5.1

Hollywood (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (1 Season) 4k 5.1

Magic for Humans (3 Seasons) 4k 5.1

Space Force 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Sweet Magnolias (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

The Big Flower Fight (1 Season) 4k 5.1

The Queen and the Conqueror [Spanish] 4k 5.1

Trial By Media (1 Season) 4k 5.1

White Lies (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

Movies

Angel Has Fallen 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Da 15 Bloods 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

Don’t Crack Under Pressure I & II 4k 5.1

Extraction 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

Feel the Beat 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

Magnetic 4k 5.1

Never Have I Ever 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Disaster Artist 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Half of It 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos

The Wrong Missy 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Uncut Gems 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Wasp Network 4k 5.1

Comedy

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything 4k 5.1

List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix