The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix: June Edition

From new original Netflix series Dead to Me and Space Force, to films like Angel Has Fallen and Uncut Gems, Netflix is constantly adding new 4k content to their streaming library. We’ve been keeping a list of all Netflix movies and shows in Ultra HD since day one, and many of the newer titles feature Dolby Vision that expands the color depth on TVs that support HDR. With some titles you can even find Dolby Atmos audio that adds immersive sound effects including overhead. Both video/audio specifications add another layer of home viewing enjoyment on supporting TVs and devices. Here’s a list of the newest movies, series and specials on Netflix.
The Newest 4k Shows & Movies on Netflix: June, 2020
Series
- Dead to Me (2 Seasons) 4k 5.1
- Hollywood (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (1 Season) 4k 5.1
- Magic for Humans (3 Seasons) 4k 5.1
- Space Force 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Sweet Magnolias (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- The Big Flower Fight (1 Season) 4k 5.1
- The Queen and the Conqueror [Spanish] 4k 5.1
- Trial By Media (1 Season) 4k 5.1
- White Lies (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
Movies
- Angel Has Fallen 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Da 15 Bloods 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure I & II 4k 5.1
- Extraction 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- Feel the Beat 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- Magnetic 4k 5.1
- Never Have I Ever 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- The Disaster Artist 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- The Half of It 4k Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos
- The Wrong Missy 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Uncut Gems 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Wasp Network 4k 5.1
Comedy
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything 4k 5.1
List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix