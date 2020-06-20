These Movies are only $4.99 in Digital 4k UHD

You wouldn’t necessarily expect these movies to be available in Digital 4k, but here are several classics on sale right now for just $4.99 each.

Glory (1989), starring Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, and Morgan Freeman is on sale for just $3.99 in Digital 4k with HDR10 on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft.

Hook (1991), starring the late Robin Williams, is also just $4.99 in Digital 4k UHD from iTunes and Amazon.

Field of Dreams (1989) starring Kevin Costner is $4.99 in Digital 4k (only from iTunes at this time), as well as in Digital HD from Amazon.

And, Schindler’s List (1993), Steven Spielberg’s 7x Academy Award winner, is on sale in Digital 4k from Vudu for just $4.99.

Other 4k deals today on Apple iTunes: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) is just $7.99 in Digital 4k. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) are both only $4.99 in Digital 4k from iTunes.

