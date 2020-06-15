Gladiator (2000) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Reviewed

Gladiator was first released to 4k Blu-ray in 2018, but Paramount has produced this special limited edition 4k SteelBook to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The SteelBook edition ($24.99 on Amazon) features new packaging art with images of Maximus on the cover, back, and inside spread. The 3-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray (with Theatrical & Extended Edition), Blu-ray (with Theatrical & Extended Edition), and Blu-ray (with Special Features), as well as a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere that can be streamed in 4k UHD on supporting devices.

The 20th Anniversary 4k SteelBook edition of Gladiator is simply a repackaging of the 2018 UHD BD edition; the discs, audio/video specs, and content (including all bonus features) are exactly the same. The 4k Blu-ray features an introduction by Ridley Scott on the Extended Edition, and audio commentary on both the Extended and Theatrical versions. Previously released extras are included on the two Blu-ray Discs, with one BD exclusively containing bonus material.

We scored this 4k Blu-ray release 5/5 (movie), 4/5 (video), 5/5 (audio) and 5/5 (bonus features). If you’re a SteelBook collector or never picked up the first 4k release of Gladiator, this new edition is one to add to the library. Read a review of Gladiator on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.



