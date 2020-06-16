Deal Alert: Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 5

Right now you can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm models with GPS and built-in cellular, Always-On Retina display, ECG app (for single-lead electrocardiogram), optical heart sensor can monitor, and a 30% larger display than the Apple Watch Series 3.

The regularly-priced Apple Watch Series 5 is available with a Black Sport Band or White Sport Band for just $399 (List: $499). They’ve also got the 44mm on sale for $429 (a discount of $100 off the list price of $529). We don’t know how long this discount will last, so jump over to Amazon to check it out.





