Read our review of ‘War of the Worlds’ (2005) on 4k Blu-ray

Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds (2005) has been upgraded to 4k along with two other movies that star Tom Cruise: Top Gun (1986) and Days of Thunder (1990), all released to Digital 4k on May 12th and Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 19th. The movie is a visual masterpiece that must be seen in 4k, especially with High Dynamic Range. And, the Dolby Atmos soundtrack makes this film an even better Friday night flick. Cruise is convincing as Ray, the New Jersey longshoreman who is faced with what could be the end of the world. He, along with Dakota Fanning and the cinematography from Janusz Kaminski, make this 4k Blu-ray release a must-have for home theater devotees. Read a full review of War of the Worlds on 4k Blu-ray.

