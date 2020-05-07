Star Wars: A New Hope repackaged in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Zavvi has just started taking pre-orders on a new SteelBook edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and let’s just say the artwork destroys the lame packaging produced for Disney’s “Ultimate Collector’s Editions” released back in March (see artwork below).

The 3-disc Zavvi exclusive doesn’t have a release date yet but sells for £29.99 (approx. $32 US) and comes with a UHD BD, BD, and second Blu-ray Disc full of bonus features.

Word is, all nine films will eventually get new packaging in SteelBook cases and hopefully, the editions will make it to Best Buy in the US.

The 4k edition of ‘A New Hope’ is, like all UHD BDs, region-free (playable in A, B, and C regions) and features 2160p resolution with HDR10 and a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

