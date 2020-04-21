HBO Max Official Launch Date & Free Access Details

HBO Max is officially launching on May 27th to “millions” of AT&T customers and will be free with certain wireless, video and internet plans.

Customers who already subscribe to HBO, however, will get HBO Max at no additional charge no matter what. For many AT&T wireless customers with DirecTV HBO is already free (referred to as a credit on billing statements).

The service (priced $15.99 per month for non-customers or existing customers who don’t qualify) will include 10,000 hours of movies, TV shows, and new Max Originals. The curated programming will come from Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and other studios.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can get HBO Max by already being an AT&T customer or planning to switch to AT&T.

How To Get HBO Max

Video Service

Access to HBO Max will be included in DIRECTV PREMIER and LO MAXIMO; U-verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino and AT&T TV NOW MAX packages, as well as a new AT&T TV PREMIER package coming soon.

New AT&T TV CHOICE, XTRA or ULTIMATE, and ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers and new DIRECTV CHOICE, XTRA, ULTIMATE, MÁS ULTRA or ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers, will be eligible to receive HBO Max included for a year. Customers can sign up for these packages ahead of the launch of HBO Max to explore HBO content today.

Customers can sign up for these packages ahead of the launch of HBO Max to explore HBO content today. Existing customers on many of our video packages will be eligible for HBO and HBO Max for 3 months at no additional charge when HBO Max launches.

(Note: The HBO Max app will be pre-loaded on the AT&T TV set top box.)

Internet Service

HBO Max will be included with our AT&T Internet 1000 plan at no additional charge. This allows customers to stream HBO Max, powered by AT&T Fiber with unlimited data and no annual contract. Today, customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 GIG AT&T Internet for $39.99/month plus taxes for 12 months for video and $39.99/month plus taxes and equipment fee for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available. vi

Across our other internet plans, new and existing customers can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.vii

Wireless Service

HBO Max will be included in our AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, which offers 30 GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming—all for $50 (plus taxes and fees) per line when you have 4 lines and sign up for autopay and paperless bill. This plan also includes 5G access with a compatible phone and industry-leading priority data at 100GB/line per bill cycle. After this a customer might temporarily see reduced data speeds on that line if the network is busy.

Across our other wireless plans, new and existing customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Mobile Share plans can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.

