Criterion announces ‘Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits’ 5-Movie Collection

Criterion Collection has put together a 7-disc collection of Bruce Lee “Greatest Hits” films with new cover art by artist Gian Galang.

The new collection features 4K digital restorations of classic Bruce Lee films The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972), Game of Death (1978), and The Way of the Dragon (1972), as well as uncompressed original monaural soundtracks.

Lee’s signature film, Enter the Dragon, was remastered for its 40th Anniversary in 2013, but the Greatest Hits collection does include a new 2k digital restoration of the 99-minute theatrical version of Enter the Dragon from 1973 with the uncompressed original monaural soundtrack.

There are also new interviews about all five films, new English subtitle translations and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and a new presentation of Lee’s original Game of Death footage.

Previously released bonus material includes a 2K digital restoration of the 102-minute “special-edition” version of Enter the Dragon and an HD presentation of Game of Death II (1981). (See a list of all bonus features below.)

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits arrives on July 20, 2020 with a suggested list price of $124.95. (Order from Amazon)

SEVEN-DISC SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks

New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

2K digital restoration of the 102-minute “special-edition” version of Enter the Dragon

Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a 5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong–film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee’s original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

New interviews on all five films with Lee biographer Matthew Polly

New interview with producer Andre Morgan about Golden Harvest, the company behind Hong Kong’s top martial-arts stars, including Lee

New program about English-language dubbing with voice performers Michael Kaye (the English-speaking voice of Lee’s Chen Zhen in Fist of Fury) and Vaughan Savidge

New interview with author Grady Hendrix about the “Bruceploitation” subgenre that followed Lee’s death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers

Blood and Steel, a 2004 documentary about the making of Enter the Dragon

Multiple programs and documentaries about Lee’s life and philosophies, including Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973) and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words (1998)

Interviews with Linda Lee Cadwell, Lee’s widow, and many of Lee’s collaborators and admirers, including actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah, and Simon Yam and directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung, and Wong Jing

Promotional materials

New English subtitle translations and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Jeff Chang

New cover designs by Gian Galang



