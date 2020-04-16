Charter subs with HBO will get HBO Max Free

Charter customers who already subscribe to HBO will get access to HBO Max at no extra charge when it launches in May 2020 said AT&T.

“This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike,” said Charter.

“Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” said WarnerMedia.

Details of the multi-year deal were not revealed.