Multiple Premium Networks Offering Previews During Coronavirus Spread

While everyone is staying close to home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus many premium networks are offering free previews.

Verizon FiOS, is offering free viewing of SHOWTIME and Epix channels as well as expanded access to dozens of news channels. The MSO is also providing free access to learning tools from Quizlet Epic!, Chegg Study, and Bookful.

AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV, and DirecTV have a free preview of STARZ running through April 1st.

Frontier FIOS is running a bunch of free previews that started Mar. 20 including SHOWTIME and EPIX, as well as several news channels (Fox News, CNN) Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, and Hallmark Channels (expirations vary).

Are you getting any free previews? Please let us know in the comments below.