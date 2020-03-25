Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook

Disney’s classic animated adventure Beauty and the Beast is available in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray “Signature Collection” edition with Walt Disney signature stamp on the package cover.

Also See: Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) on 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook

The 2-disc “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” comes with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy with Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k video is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with expanded color space using the HDR10 spec. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

There are three ways to watch Beauty and the Beast on this Blu-ray release including in original theatrical, special edition, and sing-along formats.

Bonus features include Menken & Friends: 25 Years of Musical Inspiration, The Recording Sessions, Always Belle, #1074: Walt, Fairy Tales & Beauty and the Beast, 25 Fun Facts about Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Beauty and the Beast on Ultra HD Blu-ray arrives in stores on March 10, 2020. Amazon is selling the edition for $29.99 (List: $39.99)

The “Signature Collection” with Walt Disney stamp has also been packaged in a SteelBook edition available in the US exclusively from Best Buy. The 2-disc SteelBook sells for $34.99.





