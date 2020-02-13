‘Birds of Prey’ up for pre-order on Blu-ray, SteelBook, & Digital

Birds of Prey from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy. The official title of the movie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, stars Margot Robbie as the DC character Harley Quinn.

The film is list-priced $35.95 (Blu-ray), $44.95 (4k Blu-ray), and $28.98 (DVD). Best Buy has a Limited Edition Collectible 4k SteelBook (pictured above) priced $34.99. On Digital, the movie sells for $19.99 in SD, HD, or UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray, we expect Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to be presented in 2160p at 2.4:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. For audio, Birds of Prey should feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack in English.

There is no home media release date yet for Birds of Prey, but we’ll keep you posted on the artwork, bonus material, specs and release date as received.