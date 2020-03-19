HBO Series ‘The Outsider’ releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

HBO’s “The Outsider” has been dated for release on Blu-ray and DVD. The 10-episode limited series will hit stores on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 in both disc formats. (Pre-order on Amazon)

“The Outsider” was developed by Richard Price based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb, and Julianne Nicholson.

The 1-hour episodes aired Sunday nights on HBO from Jan. 12 through Mar. 8, 2020.

“The Outsider” is priced $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $22.95 (DVD). The 10 episodes are also available to purchase digitally on services such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.