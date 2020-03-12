Deal Alert: Take $800 off this Sony 85″ 4k HDR TV

By
DealFinder
-

Sony XBR85X950G X950G 85 Inch TVThe Sony X950G (2019 Model) is a giant 85-inch 4k TV that includes built-in Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa and is Google Home compatible. The Triluminos display features Motion flow XR technology to reduce motion blur, X-Wide Angle viewing, and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping. The Sony X950G (XBR85X950G) has a suggested retail price of $4,299 but is on sale right now for $3,498. That’s a savings of over $800! Click over to Amazon to find out more. If 85″ is too big they’ve also got 75″ and 65″ models from the same series.

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.