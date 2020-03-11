The Blues Brothers dated for Ultra HD Blu-ray release

The Blues Brothers (1980) has been dated for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4k upgrade will arrive on May 19, 2020 and includes both theatrical and extended versions of the film.

On the new 4k Blu-ray print the movie is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with 2160p resolution and HDR10 High High Dynamic Range.

Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS Surround 5.1 and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1 (Theatrical version only). Subtitles are offered in multiple languages.

Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray include Stories Behind the Making of The Blues Brothers, Transposing the Music, and Remembering John.

The 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes with a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and code to redeem a digital copy on Movies Anywhere.

The Blues Brothers on Ultra HD Blu-ray has a list price of $29.99 and is selling for $23.99 on Amazon.