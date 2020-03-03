‘Ip Man 4: The Finale’ Blu-ray, 4k BD Artwork & Release Dates

Ip Man 4: The Finale starring Donnie Yen is releasing to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on April 21, 2020. The film will also be released early to digital formats including 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos on April 7.

New packaging artwork for the Ultra HD Blu-ray edition has just been revealed and is quite different than the apparent final artwork for the Blu-ray edition. However, each edition features Yen’s character IP Man (also known as Yip Man) — a Cantonese martial arts master who practiced Wing Chun.

Distributed by Well Go USA in the United States, Ip Man 4: The Finale arrives in 2-disc Blu-ray combo editions that unfortunately don’t include a Digital Copy.

The Blu-ray is presented in 16×9 widescreen format at 1080p with Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD Master Audio. The 4k Blu-ray is presented 2160p with HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Language is provided in Cantonese and dubbed English, with optional subtitles in English, French, and Chinese.

The 4k Blu-ray edition also includes bonus featurettes and trailers, but we’re not sure if the Blu-ray includes extras because the available packaging does not indicate any.

Ip Man 4: The Finale is priced $16.99 (Blu-ray) and $19.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.