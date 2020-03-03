‘The Call of the Wild’ up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

The Call of the Wild (2020) starring Harrison Ford is up for pre-order on disc and digital. The Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy is priced $24.99 (Best Buy) and 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy selling for $29.99 (Best Buy).

In Digital SD/HD/UHD The Call of the Wild sells for $19.99. So far, Vudu is the only US service offering The Call of the Wild in Digital 4k UHD. However, we expect FandangoNow and possibly Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to sell the 4k version.

However, it is unlikely Apple will offer the film in 4k since it’s a Disney/20th Century Studios title.

