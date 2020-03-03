‘D-Day: Normandy 1944’ gets 4k Blu-ray upgrade

“D-Day: Normandy 1944” has been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray. The documentary, previously released to DVD last year, will hit stores in the 4k disc format on May 5, 2020. Tom Brokaw narrates the 100-minute film that was made for IMAX and giant screen theaters.

On UHD Blu-ray “D-Day: Normandy 1944” is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. And, the movie features an original score from the London Symphony Orchestra.

The 75th-anniversary edition from Shout! Factory inludes several bonus features including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Director Pascal Vuong, Narrator Tom Brokaw, and Historical Advisor Peter Herrly.

Bonus Features