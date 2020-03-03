Apple AirPods Pro Finally Discounted

It’s hard to argue the superb quality of the Apple AirPods Pro over the standard AirPods, perhaps that’s why the earbuds have held fast at $249 since releasing last fall. But Amazon has just discounted the Apple AirPods Pro to $234.98 for a savings of $14. It’s not a huge price break but should at least cover most of the sales tax. Amazon has also discounted the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case to $169 (List: $199) and the latest model standard Apple AirPods to $139 (List: $159). Click over to Amazon or use the links provided to grab a pair while the sales last.