The Newest 4k, HDR, & Atmos Titles on Netflix – Feb. 2020 Edition

Want to know what’s new on Netflix in 4k? Here’s an overview of some of the most recent movies and episodic series that can be streamed in Ultra HD. Some titles also feature Dolby Vision on TVs and devices that support HDR and/or Dolby Atmos sound on supporting audio systems.

Season 1 of the sci-fi drama October Faction from Stargate SG-1 writer Damian Kindler streams with Dolby Vision HDR & Dolby Atmos. The first season of the suspensive original series The Stranger starring Richard Armitage offers Dolby Vision HDR (no Atmos). The provocative Brazilian series Omniscient (with English subtitles) streams in 4k with Dolby Vision (no Atmos). And, the horror series Dracula also streams in 4k with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos combo.

In the feature-length film category, check out Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace starring Crystal Fox that’s offered in 4k Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Coldest Game starring Bill Pullman explores the Cuban Missile crisis in 4k (but no HDR or Atmos). And, Taylor Swift fans can check out Miss Americana that provides audio in Dolby Atmos (not 4k/HDR) on systems that support the format.

From the documentary genre be sure to watch at least one episode of Night on Earth that features incredible filmmaking technology capturing the wild during the moonlight hours and rendered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. New to streaming 4k? Read How to Watch 4k/HDR on Netflix.

The Newest 4k HDR TV Shows & Movies on Netflix

Series

Babies 1 Part 4k/Dolby Vision 5.1

Cheer (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

Dracula (1st Season) 4k Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

Gentefied (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

Girl / Haji 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

Locke & Key (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

Messiah (1 Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

Next in Fashion 4k/5.1

Night on Earth 4k Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

October Faction (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos

Omniscient (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

Ragnarok (1st Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

Sex Education (2nd Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

The Chef Show (3rd Volume) 4k/5.1

The Gooplab w/Gwyneth Paltrow 4k/5.1

The Pharmacist (Limited Series) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

The Stranger (1 Season) 4k/Dolby Vision/5.1

Films