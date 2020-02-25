Read Our Review of ‘Color Out of Space’ (2019) on 4k Blu-ray

Color Out of Space (2019) is a sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, and Madeleine Arthur. The movie, directed by Richard Stanley, is based on the short story “The Colour Out of Space” (1927) by H.P. Lovecraft in which a meteorite crashes in the fictional town of Arkham causing unnatural and accelerated growth among living things. The 4k Blu-ray edition of the movie lives up to its name, with color that renders more and more vibrant as the meteorite’s effects become stronger throughout the film. And, the soundtrack from Colin Stetson is eery and climatic, perfectly fitting for the imagery and pace of the film. Color Out of Space releases to home media including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on Feb. 25, 2020. Read a full review.