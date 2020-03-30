The Roku Channel offers 30-day trials to over 20 premium networks



The Roku Channel has expanded trial periods to 30 days from over 20 premium channels including EPIX, Showtime, Lifetime Movie Club, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The only catch is customers will need to cancel the channel before 30 days are over to avoid a month-to-month charge. Channels range in price from about $2.99 to $10.99 per month. Re

History Vault, Shout! Factory TV, Up Faith & Family, Acorn TV, UMC, and Smithsonian Channel Plus are among other networks available for the expanded 30-day preview.

See more of the Roku channel offers here.