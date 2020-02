Horror classic Friday the 13th is getting released to a 40th Anniversary SteelBook edition on Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copy.

The Limited Edition, releasing on May 5, 2020, includes the Uncut version of the film with added unrated footage and special bonus features on one BD-50.

Friday the 13th on Blu-ray Disc is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio with a Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack.

The 40th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook is moderately priced $14.99 at Amazon.