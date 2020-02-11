‘Little Women’ release dates on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning film Little Women (2019) will release to Digital on March 10th followed by Blu-ray, DVD and rental options on April 7th, 2020.

Unfortunately, Little Women won’t get a 4k Blu-ray release but will be available to purchase in Digital 4k UHD (no HDR spec indicated) from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures (pictured above) includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy to redeem with an enclosed code.

Little Women is priced $34.99 (Blu-ray), $19.99 (DVD), and $14.99 (Digital SD/HD/UHD). See updated pricing below from Amazon.