Frozen II released early to Digital HD & 4k UHD

Disney’s Frozen II has been released to digital formats ahead of Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray on February 25th. If you’re thinking about buying this film early in digital here’s where to buy, how much each format costs, and what bonus material is included.

Formats

Frozen II is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) on devices that support it. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1. Unfortunately for Apple TV 4k owners Frozen II is only available in up to HD/Dolby 5.1.

