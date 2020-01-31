Giveaway: ‘Playing with Fire’ starring John Cena on Blu-ray

Playing With Fire Blu-rayWe’re giving away a copy of Playing with Fire on Blu-ray! This is a combo edition from Paramount that includes a DVD and code to redeem a Digital Copy with Movies Anywhere. The Blu-ray is also loaded with bonus material like deleted scenes, bloopers, and more.

To enter the giveaway just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway to your followers. That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the prize shipped via USPS within the United States.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, Feb. 4th, 2020, at midnight PT.

