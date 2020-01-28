‘A Quiet Place’ reissued to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place (2018) has been packaged in a special 4k SteelBook edition from Mondo X. The 2-disc combo with Digital Copy will release on March 10, 2020 – the same day A Quiet Place Part II is slated to premiere in theaters.

On 4k Blu-ray, A Quiet Place is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. Both Blu-ray discs provide audio in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French, Spanish and Portuguese in Dolby 5.1.

Extras include three featurettes “Creating the Quiet,” “The Sound of Darkness” and “A Reason for Silence” that explore the behind the scenes making of the film, sound editing, and visual effects.

The Mondo X SteelBook edition of A Quiet Place is selling for $27.99 (List: $30.99). Pre-order on Amazon.

A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt premiered in theaters on April 6, 2018. A surprise hit at the box office, the movie earned $188M in the US ($336M worldwide). We ranked A Quiet Place #7 in our Top 10 4k Blu-ray releases of 2018. Read a full review of the movie on Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray.