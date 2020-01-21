Giant TV Deals for Super Bowl LIV

Looking to step up your TV for Super Bowl LIV? Here are some select deals on giant 4k and 8k TVs we found on Amazon and Best Buy. All of these TVs are Smart TVs, meaning, they come with apps to run Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc. And, all feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) that expands the color depth. The TVs are listed in order of savings off each list or regular price. Sale prices are subject to change.
Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Alexa

Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV w/HDR & Alexa (QN65Q900RBFXZA)

Was: $4,997.99
Now: $2,997.99
Save: $2,000

Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Alexa

Samsung Flat 65″ QLED 4K Q60 Series 4k TV w/HDR & Alexa (QN65Q60RAFXZA)

Now: $897.99
Was: $1,797.99
Save: $900

Sony XBR-X850G 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV- XBR85X850G

Sony XBR-X850G 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (XBR85X850G)

Now: $1,998
Was: $2,799.99
Save: $801.99

Samsung QN49LS03RAFXZA Frame 49-Inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa

Samsung 65″ Frame/Art QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD TV w/HDR & Alexa (QN65LS03RAFXZA)

Now: $1,597.99
List: $2,799.99
Save: $1202

Sony XBR75X900F 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa

Sony 75″ 4K Ultra HD LED TV with Alexa (XBR75X900F)

Now: $1,698
Was: $2,799.99
Save: $1,102

LG - 65 Class - OLED - B9 Series - 2160p - 4K UHD TV with HDR

LG 65″ OLED B9 Series 2160p 4K UHD TV w/HDR (OLED65B9PUA)

Now: $1,799.99
Was: $2,299.99
Save: $500

LG - 65 Class - LED - Nano 8 Series - 2160p - 4K UHD TV with HDR

LG 65″ LED Nano 8 Series 2160p 4K UHD TV w/HDR (65SM8600PUA)

Now: $799.99
Was: $1,099.99
Save: $300

