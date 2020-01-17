NBCUniversal’s Peacock Will Launch With These Movies

NBCUniversal has announced a list of some of the movies that will be available on their upcoming streaming service Peacock. Among the titles are Oscar-winning films like A Beautiful Mind, Brokeback Mountain, and Erin Brockovich. Oscar-nominated films include Do the Right Thing, Field of Dreams, and Moonrise Kingdom among others.
The NBCUniversal service will first launch on April 15th for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers, then nationally on July 15, 2020.
Movies Launching on Peacock
A Beautiful Mind
The Big Lebowski
Brokeback Mountain
Bridesmaids
Casino
Dallas Buyers Club
Despicable Me
Do the Right Thing
Erin Brockovich
Field of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
King Kong
Knocked Up
Liar, Liar
Mamma Mia!
Moonrise Kingdom
Psycho
The Bourne Identity
The Breakfast Club
Fast & Furious
The Graduate
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The service has also announced plans to have TV series like Zena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica, Coach, Days of Our Lives, Heroes, Leave it to Beaver, The Capture (mini-series), and The Office (premiering in 2021).
And, NBCUniversal has been promoting a slate of kids TV series including Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Cleopatra in Space, Curious George, and The Land Before Time, as well as a Tina Fey-produced original series titled Girls5Eva and a partnership with Kevin Hart to deliver a stand-up comedy special and original interview series called Hart to Heart.
Upon launch, Peacock will offer over 600 movies and 400 series, as well as some live and on-demand content across news, sports, late-night, and reality.