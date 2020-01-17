NBCUniversal’s Peacock Will Launch With These Movies

Despicable Me (2010)
NBCUniversal has announced a list of some of the movies that will be available on their upcoming streaming service Peacock. Among the titles are Oscar-winning films like A Beautiful Mind​, Brokeback Mountain, and Erin Brockovich​. Oscar-nominated films include Do the Right Thing​, Field of Dreams, and Moonrise Kingdom among others.​

The NBCUniversal service will first launch on April 15th for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers, then nationally on July 15, 2020.

Movies Launching on Peacock

A Beautiful Mind​
The Big Lebowski​
Brokeback Mountain​
Bridesmaids​
Casino​
Dallas Buyers Club​
Despicable Me​
Do the Right Thing​
Erin Brockovich​
Field of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming​
King Kong​
Knocked Up​
Liar, Liar​
Mamma Mia!​
Moonrise Kingdom​
Psycho​
The Bourne Identity​
The Breakfast Club​
Fast & Furious​
The Graduate​
The Mummy ​
The Mummy Returns​
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor​

The service has also announced plans to have TV series like Zena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica, Coach, Days of Our Lives, Heroes, Leave it to Beaver, The Capture (mini-series), and The Office (premiering in 2021).

And, NBCUniversal has been promoting a slate of kids TV series including Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Cleopatra in Space, Curious George, and The Land Before Time, as well as a Tina Fey-produced original series titled Girls5Eva and a partnership with Kevin Hart to deliver a stand-up comedy special and original interview series called Hart to Heart.

Upon launch, Peacock will offer over 600 movies and 400 series, as well as some live and on-demand content across news, sports, late-night, and reality.

